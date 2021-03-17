Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?

Kinda unique that two big rival comic studios would come out with big stuff back to back on competing services. I mean they are kinda similar in that Snyder has the 4 parts and F&WS only 6 eps, though of course more serialized and original since we already saw most of JL in the first incarnation.



So however they calculate numbers, guess based on viewership, though I picked up here some debate on what the true viewership of these streaming services are, but whatever.



Which do you think will be more successful?

