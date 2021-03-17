View Poll Results: Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
Zack Snyders Justice League (3/18/21; HBO Max)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (3/19/21, Disney+)
Other (please explain?)
What are you high?
Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
#1
Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
Kinda unique that two big rival comic studios would come out with big stuff back to back on competing services. I mean they are kinda similar in that Snyder has the 4 parts and F&WS only 6 eps, though of course more serialized and original since we already saw most of JL in the first incarnation.
So however they calculate numbers, guess based on viewership, though I picked up here some debate on what the true viewership of these streaming services are, but whatever.
Which do you think will be more successful?
#2
Re: Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
Since it won’t even be close, I went with “What are you, high on Krypton dust smoked from a vibranium pipe?”
#3
Re: Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
How could it not be close? There aren’t even reviews for F&WS yet. At least Snyder prescreened.
#4
#5
Re: Which will do better: Justice League: The Snyder Cut or Falcon and Winter Soldier?
The response to ZSJL will be more passionate, but Falcon/Winter Soldier will draw a much, much larger audience.
