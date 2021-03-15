Yaphet Kotto dead at 81
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,593
Received 719 Likes on 533 Posts
Yaphet Kotto dead at 81
It hasnt broke on mainstream publications, but the news was announced on his Facebook page, which some are picking up now.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off