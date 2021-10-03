DVD Talk Forum

Shoplifters of the World (2021) S: Howard, Coltrane, Kampouris, Krause, Manganiello

   
Shoplifters of the World (2021) S: Howard, Coltrane, Kampouris, Krause, Manganiello


In Theaters, On Demand and Digital March 26

Starring Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon and Joe Manganiello

Written and Directed by Stephen Kijak

In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2241557

They basically show the whole movie in the trailer.
