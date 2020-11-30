DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

2020 Film Critics' Circle/Association Awards Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

2020 Film Critics' Circle/Association Awards Thread

   
Old 11-30-20, 05:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,869
Received 27 Likes on 22 Posts
2020 Film Critics' Circle/Association Awards Thread
I wanted to start a thread to post all film critics' circle/association winners when they are announced (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc). If you see anything, please share here. Metacritic compiles a nice scorecard list too. So when I see that updated, I'll post as well. In the interim, Time magazine announced it's 10 Best Movie Performances of 2020. I'm thrilled Diane Lane is one of them.

https://time.com/5915528/best-movie-performances-2020/
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
David Prowse aka Darth Vader dead at 85

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.