Trailers: How Much is Too Much and Do Studios Care?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Trailers: How Much is Too Much and Do Studios Care?
This has been something of a trend for quite some time, dating all the way back to 2000's Cast Away. I think it's trailer's job to just get people interested enough to buy a ticket, but they shouldn't give away so much to where one isn't really getting anything new when they finally watch said movie. I think the MCU did a great job of keeping most of Endgame a secret, but I am pretty sure the fact that the movie was a guaranteed success if they had only put out a five second title card is why they were able to show restraint. However, movies like Batman v Superman and Godzilla:KOTM gave away almost everything in their spots. I was enjoying new footage from Godzilla vs. Kong initially, but now they're removing a lot of the mystery and putting too many money shots into the previews IMO.
Do people in charge of marketing believe in keeping anything secret to justify an audience member paying full price to watch (or get a subscription to a service in the case of WB), or do they think if it may put a butt in seats, it's fine to give away everything?
Do people in charge of marketing believe in keeping anything secret to justify an audience member paying full price to watch (or get a subscription to a service in the case of WB), or do they think if it may put a butt in seats, it's fine to give away everything?
#2
Re: Trailers: How Much is Too Much and Do Studios Care?
Of course they think it's fine. I've heard Zemeckis defend the Cast Away/What Lies Beneath trailers by stating "according to studio research" most people are more willing to see a movie where they know the story already. People don't pick unfamiliar movies because they're afraid they'll be no good. Since they already know everything that happens in this movie, it seems to them like the better choice, because they know they aren't going to be disappointed.
#3
Re: Trailers: How Much is Too Much and Do Studios Care?
Some people were pissed at Million Dollar Baby for not saying it was a pro-assisted suicide movie in the trailers.
I prefer 1 minute teasers that give a feel for a movie over these 2m+ ones that spoil everything.
I prefer 1 minute teasers that give a feel for a movie over these 2m+ ones that spoil everything.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off