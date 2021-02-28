Trailers: How Much is Too Much and Do Studios Care?

This has been something of a trend for quite some time, dating all the way back to 2000's Cast Away. I think it's trailer's job to just get people interested enough to buy a ticket, but they shouldn't give away so much to where one isn't really getting anything new when they finally watch said movie. I think the MCU did a great job of keeping most of Endgame a secret, but I am pretty sure the fact that the movie was a guaranteed success if they had only put out a five second title card is why they were able to show restraint. However, movies like Batman v Superman and Godzilla:KOTM gave away almost everything in their spots. I was enjoying new footage from Godzilla vs. Kong initially, but now they're removing a lot of the mystery and putting too many money shots into the previews IMO.



Do people in charge of marketing believe in keeping anything secret to justify an audience member paying full price to watch (or get a subscription to a service in the case of WB), or do they think if it may put a butt in seats, it's fine to give away everything?