The Tomorrow War (2021, D: Chris McKay) S: Pratt, Strahovski, Simmons

Chris Pratts sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War is debuting on Amazon Prime this summer. The time-travel movie, directed by Chris McKay, will land on the streaming platform on July 2.



Amazon reportedly shelled out $200 million for rights to The Tomorrow War, which was developed and produced by Skydance Media. Paramount Pictures was originally set to distribute the film.



In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt), who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet.



The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world, said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline.



McKay, who made his feature-film directorial debut with The Lego Batman Movie, praised the filmmaking team behind the big-budget tentpole.



Im so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie something thats increasingly rare, he said. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me and I hope will thrill audiences this summer