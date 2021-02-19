Body Brokers (2021, D: Swab) S: Grillo, J. Kilmer, Englert, Rothe, Leo, Williams
Body Brokers (2021, D: Swab) S: Grillo, J. Kilmer, Englert, Rothe, Leo, Williams
Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood brings them to Los Angeles for drug treatment. Utah appears to find sobriety with the help of treatment center shrink, Dr. White, and tech turned love interest, May. They soon learn that drug treatment is but a cover for a predatory business, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts.
Starring: Jack Kilmer, Alice Englert, Michael Kenneth Williams, Melissa Leo, Jessica Rothe and Frank Grillo
Directed by: John Swab
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/body_brokers
This is now available VOD.
