Silk Road (2021, D: Russell) S: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp
Silk Road (2021, D: Russell) S: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp
Silk Road – Premiering on Digital, On Demand and in select theaters on February 19th! Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson
Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7937254/
The director of this also directed episodes of the Nightstalker doc on Netflix.
