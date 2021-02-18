S.A.S. Red Notice (2021)  S: Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson

Quote:

The film is based on Andy McNab’s bestselling novel and stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Ruby Rose (Batwoman), Andy Serkis (Black Panther), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Noel Clarke (Bulletproof) and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton).



The film follows Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, who is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis, seize control of it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Buckingham is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.

