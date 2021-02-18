DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

S.A.S. Red Notice (2021)  S: Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

S.A.S. Red Notice (2021)  S: Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson

   
Old 02-18-21, 06:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,188
Received 654 Likes on 483 Posts
S.A.S. Red Notice (2021)  S: Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose, Tom Wilkinson





The film is based on Andy McNab’s bestselling novel and stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Ruby Rose (Batwoman), Andy Serkis (Black Panther), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Noel Clarke (Bulletproof) and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton).

The film follows Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, who is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis, seize control of it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Buckingham is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.
This comes out on PVOD March 16th

Heughan for those who don’t know is the lead of the STARZ series Outlander.


DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Mortal Kombat (2021, D: McQuoid, P: James Wan)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.