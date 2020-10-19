DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

   
Old 10-19-20, 10:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,315
Received 405 Likes on 304 Posts
Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma






This hits a little close to home for me. My father was diagnosed with lymphoma 7 years ago, which he had no clue he had until he had a routine exam. It took over a year of chemo and radiation until he was finally in remission. And he's been in remission for years now. I am thankful for that.

Wishing Starman, The Dude all the best.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-19-20, 11:46 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,600
Received 83 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma
2020 can fuck RIGHT off.
Hazel Motes is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.