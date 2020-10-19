Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma
This hits a little close to home for me. My father was diagnosed with lymphoma 7 years ago, which he had no clue he had until he had a routine exam. It took over a year of chemo and radiation until he was finally in remission. And he's been in remission for years now. I am thankful for that.
Wishing Starman, The Dude all the best.
