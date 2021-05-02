Christopher Plummer dead at 91
Re: Christopher Plummer dead at 91
Thanks for pinch hitting on All the money in the world.
He had a really good run. One of his last acting jobs was the Canadian show Departure. He shot 2 seasons of it. The first season is on Peacock. And of course he was great in Knives Out. The fact that he was still a working actor into his 90s is an amazing accomplishment.
Re: Christopher Plummer dead at 91
Loved him as recently as Knives Out.
Re: Christopher Plummer dead at 91
Well, it's done. It's happened. The stars are clear. The planets shine. We've won. Oh. Some darkforce, no doubt, will show it's face once more. The wheel will always turn; but for now it's calm. And for a little time, at least, we can rest.
Re: Christopher Plummer dead at 91
What a legend, might have to watch Beginners again tonight. So glad he won the Oscar for this performance and it didn’t feel like a lifetime achievement award.
