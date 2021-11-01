DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo

   
Old 01-11-21, 10:30 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,888
Likes: 0
Received 695 Likes on 472 Posts
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo



Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar  Premieres everywhere you rent movies on February 12! Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first timeever. Romance, friendship and a villains evil plotHold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

Lionsgate presents, a Lionsgate production, a Gloria Sanchez / Stellie production.
This was supposed to come out last year.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-11-21, 10:37 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,378
Received 339 Likes on 243 Posts
Re: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
So, Im guessing Maya Rudolph was too busy for this? It seems like it would have been the obvious choice to have her partner with Wiig.

I feel like Im missing something with that trailer. Like theres an inside joke between these two actresses that were not in on.
Last edited by GoldenJCJ; 01-11-21 at 10:46 AM.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-11-21, 10:44 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,629
Received 158 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Wow. That was an annoying trailer.

I'll probably watch it eventually anyway, I love dumb comedies.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Midnight Sky (2020, D: Clooney) S: Clooney, Jones, Chandler, Oyelowo, Bichir -- Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.