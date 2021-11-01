Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo

Quote:

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar  Premieres everywhere you rent movies on February 12! Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.



Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever. Romance, friendship and a villains evil plot Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!



Lionsgate presents, a Lionsgate production, a Gloria Sanchez / Stellie production.