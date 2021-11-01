Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,888
Likes: 0
Received 695 Likes on 472 Posts
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Premieres everywhere you rent movies on February 12! Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.
Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever. Romance, friendship and a villains evil plot Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!
Lionsgate presents, a Lionsgate production, a Gloria Sanchez / Stellie production.
Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever. Romance, friendship and a villains evil plot Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!
Lionsgate presents, a Lionsgate production, a Gloria Sanchez / Stellie production.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
So, Im guessing Maya Rudolph was too busy for this? It seems like it would have been the obvious choice to have her partner with Wiig.
I feel like Im missing something with that trailer. Like theres an inside joke between these two actresses that were not in on.
I feel like Im missing something with that trailer. Like theres an inside joke between these two actresses that were not in on.
Last edited by GoldenJCJ; 01-11-21 at 10:46 AM.
#3
Re: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021, D: Greenbaum) S: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Wow. That was an annoying trailer.
I'll probably watch it eventually anyway, I love dumb comedies.
I'll probably watch it eventually anyway, I love dumb comedies.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off