Music (2021, D: Sia) S: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr.

Music (2021, D: Sia) S: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr.

   
Old 02-03-21, 01:23 PM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,171
Likes: 0
Received 768 Likes on 515 Posts
Music (2021, D: Sia) S: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr.




Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

Starring: Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr.
Directed by: Sia

Music, the new film from Sia, catch it in select IMAX theaters for one-night only on February 10th and available in the US everywhere on demand February 12th.

Sia's album Music (songs from and inspired by the motion picture) is out February 12, 2021 and features "Hey Boy," "Together, & more.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7541720
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/music
