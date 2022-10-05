DVD Talk Forum

Hustle (2022) - -S: Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall

   
Hustle (2022) - -S: Adam Sandler, Ben Foster, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall



After being fired, pro basketball scout, Stanley Beren, is excited, for the first time in a very long while, when he serendipitously discovers Spanish amateur baller, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Fueled with new-found purpose, Stanley makes it his mission to groom Bo for the NBA as he believes they both can make it.



I know there is an all in one Sandler Netflix thread for all his dumb Netflix comedies. But, this looks like a dramatic role and it has a decent supporting cast.

Premieres June 8th on Netflix.


