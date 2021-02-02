DVD Talk Forum

Hal Holbrook R.I.P

Hal Holbrook R.I.P

   
Hal Holbrook R.I.P
Re: Hal Holbrook R.I.P
Ironically 2/1 was also the same day that The Fog was first released - 41 years ago .

I believe the first time I saw him, or remember seeing him, he was playing Harry Truman in Give 'Em Hell, Harry. which I remember running on HBO in their earliest days.
