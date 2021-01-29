Mistakes in films with great attention to detail

Movies have become incredibly accurate and finely detailed but every now and then a doosy slips by. I don't mean a sloppy mess of a movie like "The Dirt" that's replete with mistakes, but one where they paid outstanding attention to detail except for one little blooper. No they don't ruin the movie but they leave you wondering how'd that get by in an otherwise superbly detailed movie? two examples:



* Master & Commander: a movie universally praised for its attention to detail, but at the end Aubrey tells Mowett they will escort the captured French frigate into Valparaiso instead of letting Pullings take her back to England. In 1805 during the Napoleanic wars, Valparaiso was a Spanish colony and allied with France against England. The Surprise would not be well received there.



* Midway: Emmerich really surprised me with how well done this was, and damn if Nick Jonas was a revelation. But Navy veterans pointed out that the officers in the film wore their Annapolis class ring on their right hand when tradition was to wear it on the left hand.