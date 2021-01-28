DVD Talk Forum

Land (2021, D: Wright) S: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir

Land (2021, D: Wright) S: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir

   
Land (2021, D: Wright) S: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir



From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one womans search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9784798
