Movie franchise finales that always get you?

   
01-23-21, 01:03 PM
Movie franchise finales that always get you?
certainly, i loved Return of the Jedi. it'll always be a favorite. loved Toy Story 3, even though not really finale. also Back to the Future III was a great finale from Zemeckis. i know i loved, but only saw once or twice and not any time recently, The Return of the King (EE), but i see nothing wrong with the movie and especially end scenes when Batman takes the bomb away and his great theme music plays, certainly Alfred last scene and Robin's last scene. would have liked to see where that went, but The Dark Knight Rises. Having seen it twice in a matter of weeks, it got me both times and definitely liked when saw in theater. this was a great send off imo.
01-23-21, 01:06 PM
Re: Movie franchise finales that always get you?
I mentioned in another thread that I didnt feel the emotional scenes in the Marvel movies had much impact but Ill admit I did enjoy seeing Cap end the way he did at the end of Avengers: Endgame.


I also appreciated the Pirates of the Caribbean series ending with a
Spoiler:
Will and Elizabeth reunion
.
01-23-21, 02:17 PM
Re: Movie franchise finales that always get you?
Return of the Jedi: not the franchise finale obviously
Toy Story 3: not the franchise finale obviously
Avengers Endgame: not the franchise finale, the MCU is the franchise
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: not the franchise finale according to Disney

How about just a list of film franchises that actually have a dead certain finale?
