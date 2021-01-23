Movie franchise finales that always get you?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Movie franchise finales that always get you?
certainly, i loved Return of the Jedi. it'll always be a favorite. loved Toy Story 3, even though not really finale. also Back to the Future III was a great finale from Zemeckis. i know i loved, but only saw once or twice and not any time recently, The Return of the King (EE), but i see nothing wrong with the movie and especially end scenes when Batman takes the bomb away and his great theme music plays, certainly Alfred last scene and Robin's last scene. would have liked to see where that went, but The Dark Knight Rises. Having seen it twice in a matter of weeks, it got me both times and definitely liked when saw in theater. this was a great send off imo.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Movie franchise finales that always get you?
I mentioned in another thread that I didnt feel the emotional scenes in the Marvel movies had much impact but Ill admit I did enjoy seeing Cap end the way he did at the end of Avengers: Endgame.
I also appreciated the Pirates of the Caribbean series ending with a.
I also appreciated the Pirates of the Caribbean series ending with a
Spoiler:
Will and Elizabeth reunion
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Movie franchise finales that always get you?
certainly, i loved Return of the Jedi. it'll always be a favorite. loved Toy Story 3, even though not really finale. also Back to the Future III was a great finale from Zemeckis. i know i loved, but only saw once or twice and not any time recently, The Return of the King (EE), but i see nothing wrong with the movie and especially end scenes when Batman takes the bomb away and his great theme music plays, certainly Alfred last scene and Robin's last scene. would have liked to see where that went, but The Dark Knight Rises. Having seen it twice in a matter of weeks, it got me both times and definitely liked when saw in theater. this was a great send off imo.
I mentioned in another thread that I didnt feel the emotional scenes in the Marvel movies had much impact but Ill admit I did enjoy seeing Cap end the way he did at the end of Avengers: Endgame.
I also appreciated the Pirates of the Caribbean series ending with a
.
I also appreciated the Pirates of the Caribbean series ending with a
Spoiler:
Will and Elizabeth reunion
.
Toy Story 3: not the franchise finale obviously
Avengers Endgame: not the franchise finale, the MCU is the franchise
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: not the franchise finale according to Disney
How about just a list of film franchises that actually have a dead certain finale?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off