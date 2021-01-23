Movie franchise finales that always get you?

certainly, i loved Return of the Jedi. it'll always be a favorite. loved Toy Story 3, even though not really finale. also Back to the Future III was a great finale from Zemeckis. i know i loved, but only saw once or twice and not any time recently, The Return of the King (EE), but i see nothing wrong with the movie and especially end scenes when Batman takes the bomb away and his great theme music plays, certainly Alfred last scene and Robin's last scene. would have liked to see where that went, but The Dark Knight Rises. Having seen it twice in a matter of weeks, it got me both times and definitely liked when saw in theater. this was a great send off imo.