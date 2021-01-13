DVD Talk Forum

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021, D: B. Lasseter) S: Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021, D: B. Lasseter) S: Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer



Synopsis: The film follows Marcus (Keean Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise - a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity. Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.

Cast: The film stars Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer, Rya Kihlstedt, Ian Gomez, Emily Skeggs, Ariela Barer and Oliver Cooper.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11268742
