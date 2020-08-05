Shirley (2020, D: Decker, EP: Scorsese) - S: Elisabeth Moss
Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.
Everywhere June 5th.
Currently 97% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/shirley_2020
I think this looks great. I saw the trailer a few months ago, but I guess they just released it online today. Looks like it will go digital.
