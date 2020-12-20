Re: Jingle Jangle on Netfix. The hell did I just watch??

Quote: urrutiap Originally Posted by The weird crap on Netflix called Jingle Jangle.



The heck did I just waste my time watching on Netflix?



some weird sci fi steampunkish fantasy Christmas movie for black people



plot story of the movie just weird

Whoah whoah whoah, proud boy. Stand back and stand by. This might not have been your cup, but this was a well reviewed movie. And not just designated for a specific race or audience.