Watching anything good/special on New Yearís Eve?

With the world the way it is, hopefully most will be safe and keep it very small. Perhaps just immediate family. Perhaps alone. Either way, plan to watch anything good or special to ring in the new year?



Not necessarily anything to do with New Years. But, something you just feel like watching because the parties we used to go to simply canít and really shouldnít be done this year. Perhaps itíll just be a regular night with whatever is next in your queue.



Personally, just bringing in some dinner at momís and then home to watch Arrowís new UK release of OldBoy (2003).



I donít even need to see a ball drop. Never did unless Iím out with people. Thatís my plan at least. Felt like something special and canít think of anything better than one of my all time favs, as twisted as it may be as a film.