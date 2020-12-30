Watching anything good/special on New Years Eve?

With the world the way it is, hopefully most will be safe and keep it very small. Perhaps just immediate family. Perhaps alone. Either way, plan to watch anything good or special to ring in the new year?



Not necessarily anything to do with New Years. But, something you just feel like watching because the parties we used to go to simply cant and really shouldnt be done this year. Perhaps itll just be a regular night with whatever is next in your queue.



Personally, just bringing in some dinner at moms and then home to watch Arrows new UK release of OldBoy (2003).



I dont even need to see a ball drop. Never did unless Im out with people. Thats my plan at least. Felt like something special and cant think of anything better than one of my all time favs, as twisted as it may be as a film.

