Jeremy Bulloch (original Boba Fett) dead at 75

   
Old 12-17-20, 08:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,191
Received 527 Likes on 390 Posts
Jeremy Bulloch (original Boba Fett) dead at 75




I know he isn't a huge name and was in costume, but surprised that no one brought up this passing today. I thought this forum was full of Star Wars historians.
Old 12-17-20, 08:47 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,625
Received 106 Likes on 80 Posts
Re: Jeremy Bulloch (original Boba Fett) dead at 75
It was mentioned in the Mandalorian thread.

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/65...l#post13859616
