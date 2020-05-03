DVD Talk Forum

Bacurau (Nighthawk) - 2020 - Brazilian sci-fi/western/thriller? s: Sônia Braga, Udo Kier

Movie Talk

03-05-20, 11:44 PM
Bacurau (Nighthawk) - 2020 - Brazilian sci-fi/western/thriller? s: Sônia Braga, Udo Kier
This comes out this weekend, saw the trailer, look liked fun. This won the Jury Prize at Cannes last year.

Synopsis: Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice that their village has literally vanished from most maps and a UFO-shaped drone starts flying overhead.




Currently at 89% on rottentomatoes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bacurau
