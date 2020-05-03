Bacurau (Nighthawk) - 2020 - Brazilian sci-fi/western/thriller? s: Sônia Braga, Udo Kier

Synopsis:

Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertão, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice that their village has literally vanished from most maps and a UFO-shaped drone starts flying overhead.