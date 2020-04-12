Filmmakers That Have Had Steady Quality

So, I thought I would add this thread in for the lost/gained quality threads regarding filmmakers. Which filmmakers in your estimation have maintained their quality steadily throughout their careers?



Here are my picks



Stanely Kubrick

Alfred Hitchcock

Steven Soderbergh

Christopher Nolan

Spike Lee

Michael Moore (I'm not arguing politics on this choice quality of film craftsmanship)





