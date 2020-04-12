Filmmakers That Have Had Steady Quality
Filmmakers That Have Had Steady Quality
So, I thought I would add this thread in for the lost/gained quality threads regarding filmmakers. Which filmmakers in your estimation have maintained their quality steadily throughout their careers?
Here are my picks
Stanely Kubrick
Alfred Hitchcock
Steven Soderbergh
Christopher Nolan
Spike Lee
Michael Moore (I'm not arguing politics on this choice quality of film craftsmanship)
