Godmothered (2020) - S: Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell -- Disney+

This holiday season, be careful who you wish for. Watch the new trailer for Disneys #Godmothered, a magical holiday comedy starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, streaming on #DisneyPlus Dec. 4.
Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11681250
