DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Godmothered (2020) - S: Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell -- Disney+

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Godmothered (2020) - S: Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell -- Disney+

   
Old 12-03-20, 02:54 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,342
Likes: 0
Received 541 Likes on 380 Posts
Godmothered (2020) - S: Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell -- Disney+




This holiday season, be careful who you wish for. Watch the new trailer for Disneys #Godmothered, a magical holiday comedy starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, streaming on #DisneyPlus Dec. 4.

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/godmothered
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11681250
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Mank (2020, D: David Fincher) S: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried - Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.