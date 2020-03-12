Godmothered (2020) - S: Isla Fisher, Jillian Bell -- Disney+

Quote:

This holiday season, be careful who you wish for. Watch the new trailer for Disneys #Godmothered, a magical holiday comedy starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, streaming on #DisneyPlus Dec. 4.



Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.