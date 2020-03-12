DVD Talk Forum

Ammonite (2020) - S: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan




1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan
with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu
and Fiona Shaw

Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7983894/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ammonite

This gets released tomorrow PVOD for $19.99.
