Ammonite (2020) - S: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.



Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu

and Fiona Shaw



Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly