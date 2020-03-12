Ammonite (2020) - S: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,342
Likes: 0
Received 541 Likes on 380 Posts
Ammonite (2020) - S: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan
1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.
Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan
with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu
and Fiona Shaw
Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan
with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu
and Fiona Shaw
Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ammonite
This gets released tomorrow PVOD for $19.99.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off