Monster Hunter -- based on the video game (2020, D: Paul W.S. Anderson) S: Jovovich, Jaa, Pearlman

Movie Talk

Monster Hunter -- based on the video game (2020, D: Paul W.S. Anderson) S: Jovovich, Jaa, Pearlman

   
02-28-20, 09:38 AM
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,946
Received 114 Likes on 86 Posts
Monster Hunter -- based on the video game (2020, D: Paul W.S. Anderson) S: Jovovich, Jaa, Pearlman



Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

In theaters on September 4, 2020.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6475714/
02-28-20, 09:43 AM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,506
Received 31 Likes on 27 Posts
RichC2:
Somehow that first poster still looks like a Resident Evil movie.
