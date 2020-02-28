Monster Hunter -- based on the video game (2020, D: Paul W.S. Anderson) S: Jovovich, Jaa, Pearlman
#1
Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.
In theaters on September 4, 2020.
