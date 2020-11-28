DVD Talk Forum

Directors who have gone down in quality?

Directors who have gone down in quality?

   
Directors who have gone down in quality?
Eli Roth...he really came on with Cabin Fever (2002), the Hostile (2005-2007) movies, i think he has just gotten worse and worse. his only semi-hit i guess, since, was The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018), which i haven't seen, and certainly wasn't his torture porn he is known for. but, nice to see a successful departure, but his other stuff has been complete crap imo.

Zach Snyder...i loved the fuck out of 300 (2006), Watchmen (2009) was watchable imo. but, i really think he has been such a detriment to the DC Universe and his movies have just sucked.

more to come...
