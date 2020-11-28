Directors who have gone down in quality?
Eli Roth...he really came on with Cabin Fever (2002), the Hostile (2005-2007) movies, i think he has just gotten worse and worse. his only semi-hit i guess, since, was The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018), which i haven't seen, and certainly wasn't his torture porn he is known for. but, nice to see a successful departure, but his other stuff has been complete crap imo.
Zach Snyder...i loved the fuck out of 300 (2006), Watchmen (2009) was watchable imo. but, i really think he has been such a detriment to the DC Universe and his movies have just sucked.
more to come...
