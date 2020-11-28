Directors who have gone up in quality?

it was inevitable if down was done...



Quentin Tarantino...i have always loved him and i think his movies get more brilliant each one. don't get me wrong, they were ground breaking back then. Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction. (1994), especially loved his written works True Romance (1993), Natural Born Killers (1994), i believe. but now, ever since Inglourious Basterds (2009), i just think his words, his screenplays, the way he uses his actors and certainly story: Django Unchained (2012), Hateful Eight (2015) and then Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood (2019) just become more brilliant as he goes along. it's incredible to learn and expand, rather than just pigeon hole or go down.



more to come...

