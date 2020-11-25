Thanksgiving Watchlist?
#1
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,131
Received 128 Likes on 90 Posts
Thanksgiving Watchlist?
What's on your docket for this weekend (be it movies, football, etc)? Either with the family or solo.
I'm finally getting around to Citizen Kane and then probably just do the HBO MAX Miyazaki movies I've never seen.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Thanksgiving Watchlist?
Every year I watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles as well as Dawn Of The Dead. This year will be my first time watching Dawn in 4k.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,145
Received 159 Likes on 121 Posts
Re: Thanksgiving Watchlist?
MST3K Turkey Day
