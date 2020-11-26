DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Daria Nicolodi, Star of Dario Argentos Deep Red and Inferno, Dies at 70

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Daria Nicolodi, Star of Dario Argentos Deep Red and Inferno, Dies at 70

   
Old 11-26-20, 03:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
inri222's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 49,013
Received 76 Likes on 52 Posts
Daria Nicolodi, Star of Dario Argentos Deep Red and Inferno, Dies at 70
I was watching a video called Deconstrucing Suspiria earlier today and now this.

Daria Nicolodi, Star of Dario Argentos Deep Red and Inferno, Dies at 70

https://variety.com/2020/film/obitua...nto-1234840842
inri222 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-26-20, 03:47 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,074
Received 90 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Daria Nicolodi, Star of Dario Argentos Deep Red and Inferno, Dies at 70
R.I.P.
Big parts of some great Italian horror.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.