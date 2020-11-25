Movie title?

Recent movie. Last year. Just came on HBO last summer. Have free HBO this week and want to check it out. Looked like a horror movie.

What I remember from trailer. Seems a woman is getting married. She and future husband visit his family. I guess they're kinda psycho because they are going to hunt her. I think there was a scene in trailer where she's in wedding dress cocking a shotgun. Looked like a mashup of The Hunt and Get Out.