11-25-20
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 7,834
Likes: 0
Received 30 Likes on 19 Posts
Movie title?
Recent movie. Last year. Just came on HBO last summer. Have free HBO this week and want to check it out. Looked like a horror movie.
What I remember from trailer. Seems a woman is getting married. She and future husband visit his family. I guess they're kinda psycho because they are going to hunt her. I think there was a scene in trailer where she's in wedding dress cocking a shotgun. Looked like a mashup of The Hunt and Get Out.
11-25-20
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,225
Received 38 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Movie title?
Sounds like Ready or Not with Samara Weaving.
