Looking for a movie title (home invasion subgenre)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Looking for a movie title (home invasion subgenre)
So I was watching another home invasion movie (called The Rental) and it reminded me of another but can't recall the title or who was in it (think it was a mostly unknown cast, but characters were a father, mother and daughter and maybe a son). The film came out within the last 10 years and was shot via "hidden cameras" placed by the intruder to spy on the family. That's all I have right now. Hope people can go off of that, lol.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,228
Likes: 0
Received 513 Likes on 361 Posts
Re: Looking for a movie title (home invasion subgenre)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off