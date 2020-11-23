Looking for a movie title (home invasion subgenre)

So I was watching another home invasion movie (called The Rental) and it reminded me of another but can't recall the title or who was in it (think it was a mostly unknown cast, but characters were a father, mother and daughter and maybe a son). The film came out within the last 10 years and was shot via "hidden cameras" placed by the intruder to spy on the family. That's all I have right now. Hope people can go off of that, lol.