Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character or adapted from fiction?

Movie Talk

Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character or adapted from fiction?

   
11-18-20, 09:03 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,360
Received 151 Likes on 133 Posts
Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character or adapted from fiction?
Hands down mine goes to Karl Urban as Dr. Leonard Bones McCoy in rebooted Star Trek franchise. He neither imitated, nor mocked DeForest Kelleys interpretation. Just a freaking spot on pretty accurate interpretation of that already iconic fictional character.
11-18-20, 09:05 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 15,947
Received 271 Likes on 197 Posts
Re: Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character?
Does the Hasselhoff version of Nick Fury count? If so, gotta go with Samuel L. Jackson.
11-18-20, 09:26 PM
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,686
Received 220 Likes on 179 Posts
Re: Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character?
I will agree that Karl Urban is a bright spot in the Kelvin timeline.

Obvious answer- most of the actors who have played Bond. Particularly Dalton, but I also like Moore and Brosnan. Craig is good too.

Michael Keaton and Christian Bale both played good versions of Batman/Bruce Wayne after Adam West.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi was a very serviceable actor in the role after Alec Guinness version.

Also I dont expect many will agree, but Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo.
11-18-20, 09:33 PM
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 60,103
Received 242 Likes on 179 Posts
Re: Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character?
Obvious answer- most of the actors who have played Bond. Particularly Dalton, but I also like Moore and Brosnan. Craig is good too.
My first "obvious" thought was Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter.
