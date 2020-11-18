Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character or adapted from fiction?
Favorite re-interpretation of a previously played character or adapted from fiction?
Hands down mine goes to Karl Urban as Dr. Leonard Bones McCoy in rebooted Star Trek franchise. He neither imitated, nor mocked DeForest Kelleys interpretation. Just a freaking spot on pretty accurate interpretation of that already iconic fictional character.
I will agree that Karl Urban is a bright spot in the Kelvin timeline.
Obvious answer- most of the actors who have played Bond. Particularly Dalton, but I also like Moore and Brosnan. Craig is good too.
Michael Keaton and Christian Bale both played good versions of Batman/Bruce Wayne after Adam West.
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi was a very serviceable actor in the role after Alec Guinness version.
Also I dont expect many will agree, but Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo.
