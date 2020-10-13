The Kid Detective (2020, d: Evan Morgan, s: Adam Brody)
The Kid Detective (2020, d: Evan Morgan, s: Adam Brody)
Out of nowhere to help save theaters! ... or something.
"A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naive client brings him his first 'adult' case, to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend."
TIFF reviews are pretty positive, a few mentions of Brick and Zero Effect with most negatives focusing on the TV pilot aesthetics and terrible title. Rated R. In theaters October 16th.
