The Kid Detective (2020, d: Evan Morgan, s: Adam Brody)

Out of nowhere to help save theaters! ... or something.







" A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naive client brings him his first 'adult' case, to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend."



TIFF reviews are pretty positive, a few mentions of Brick and Zero Effect with most negatives focusing on the TV pilot aesthetics and terrible title. Rated R. In theaters October 16th.