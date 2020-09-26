Do you allot specific time to watch to watch a movie "you want to watch"?

Do you allot a specific time to watch a movie "you want to watch" aka "me time to watch something"? As opposed to sharing with your Wife/Husband/SO and just set a certain time to watch something just for you? stuff they wouldn't be interested in is basically what i am saying. if share everything, cool too, but if don't this is for you... If so, when?



for me: usually after 7pm-ish (EST). like to watch various news channels from 4pm to 7pm. mostly ABC News in NY, capping off with David Muir. then i take the next few hours and try to devote something just that i want to see and am interested in. a movie sometimes if i find one that is reasonable run-time. less than 2hrs is good for me during week or The Boys (AP) or Raised By Wolves (HBO Max) or Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix).