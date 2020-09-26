View Poll Results: Do you allot specific time to watch to watch a movie "you want to watch"?
≈ 7am-9am or >
0
0%
≈ 9am-11am or >
0
0%
≈ 11am-1pm or >
0
0%
≈ 1pm-3pm or >
0
0%
≈ 3pm-5pm or >
0
0%
≈ 5pm-7pm or >
0
0%
≈ 7pm-9pm or >
100.00%
≈ 9pm-11pm or >
0
0%
≈ 11pm-1am or >
0
0%
≈ 1am-3am or >
0
0%
≈ 3am-5am or >
0
0%
≈ 5am-7am or >
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Do you allot specific time to watch to watch a movie "you want to watch"?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Do you allot specific time to watch to watch a movie "you want to watch"?
Do you allot a specific time to watch a movie "you want to watch" aka "me time to watch something"? As opposed to sharing with your Wife/Husband/SO and just set a certain time to watch something just for you? stuff they wouldn't be interested in is basically what i am saying. if share everything, cool too, but if don't this is for you... If so, when?
for me: usually after 7pm-ish (EST). like to watch various news channels from 4pm to 7pm. mostly ABC News in NY, capping off with David Muir. then i take the next few hours and try to devote something just that i want to see and am interested in. a movie sometimes if i find one that is reasonable run-time. less than 2hrs is good for me during week or The Boys (AP) or Raised By Wolves (HBO Max) or Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix).
