Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
In the original 1969 movie, in the morning of Christmas day after Frosty was revived by Santa, why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas rather than heading to the North Pole with Santa?
Re: Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
Jackie Vernon, the voice of Frosty, was also the main guy in Microwave Massacre.
In the TV special, not movie, he went to the North Pole in a hurry because he was afraid of melting.
