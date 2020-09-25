DVD Talk Forum

Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?

Movie Talk

Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?

   
09-25-20, 08:10 AM
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 3
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
In the original 1969 movie, in the morning of Christmas day after Frosty was revived by Santa, why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas rather than heading to the North Pole with Santa?
09-25-20, 08:14 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 11,935
Received 44 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?

09-25-20, 08:19 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,539
Received 84 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
Why do people keep calling this a movie?
09-25-20, 08:38 AM
  #4  
Moderator
 
Groucho
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 71,119
Received 46 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
Originally Posted by AdamH View Post
In the original 1969 movie, in the morning of Christmas day after Frosty was revived by Santa, why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas rather than heading to the North Pole with Santa?
Because part of the Santanic pact he made, in order to be brought back to life Frosty had to be a slave at the North Pole...forever.
09-25-20, 08:46 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Alan Smithee
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,942
Received 36 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Why didn't Frosty stay for Christmas?
Jackie Vernon, the voice of Frosty, was also the main guy in Microwave Massacre.

In the TV special, not movie, he went to the North Pole in a hurry because he was afraid of melting.
