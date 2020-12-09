What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)

this was brought up in the Wonder Woman 1984 thread and thought it would be interesting.



as much as i would love to see Wonder Woman around x-mas time or early 2021. would also love to see Dune on the big screen. i just don't and won't feel safe until we are all, or at least myself, are vaccinated at least. i don't know, i really want to, but i also don't want to die. tough choice...