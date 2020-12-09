DVD Talk Forum

What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)

What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)

   
09-12-20, 09:34 AM
What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
this was brought up in the Wonder Woman 1984 thread and thought it would be interesting.

as much as i would love to see Wonder Woman around x-mas time or early 2021. would also love to see Dune on the big screen. i just don't and won't feel safe until we are all, or at least myself, are vaccinated at least. i don't know, i really want to, but i also don't want to die. tough choice...
09-12-20, 09:43 AM
Re: What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
Maybe Dune, but maybe die, so likely nei... ther.
09-12-20, 09:49 AM
Re: What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
Already went and saw Tenet and The New Mutants.
09-12-20, 09:52 AM
Re: What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
Bond. James Bond.
09-12-20, 09:52 AM
Re: What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
Probably my most anticipated at the moment is The Batman. So Id go with that. Thats still over a year away anyways so at that point maybe Id consider going out to a theater. Depends on how things are by then though.

Either that or No Time to Die. That one would be more shakey though given how things currently are. I dont see myself going out to that in November (if it actually releases).

I went to a re-release of Wonder Woman, but it wound up being only my girlfriend and I in the theater anyways.
09-12-20, 09:59 AM
Re: What movie would get you back into the theater? (Sep 2020 through 2021 or beyond)
Probably WW84
