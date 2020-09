The Grizzlies (2020)

Quote: Inuit youth in a small community gain a powerful sense of pride through the sport of lacrosse, in this true-story account of tenacity, renewal, and inspiring resilience.



CAST

Emerald MacDonald

Ben Schnetzer

Paul Nutarariaq

Ricky Marty-Pahtaykan

Booboo Stewart

Tantoo Cardinal



DIRECTED BY

Miranda de Pencier



This premiered at TIFF 2 year ago, but just got a digital release last week. Currently 83% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_grizzlies It was written by Moira Walley-Beckett (producer/writer on Breaking Bad) and Graham Yost (creator of Justified).I thought it was pretty good. It sticks to a lot of the typical beats of a sports movie like this, but it is a bit grittier, especially in dealing with the depression, suicide, alcoholism, etc. within this community. If you like sports movies it is worth checking out.