The Grizzlies (2020)
The Grizzlies (2020)
Inuit youth in a small community gain a powerful sense of pride through the sport of lacrosse, in this true-story account of tenacity, renewal, and inspiring resilience.
CAST
Emerald MacDonald
Ben Schnetzer
Paul Nutarariaq
Ricky Marty-Pahtaykan
Booboo Stewart
Tantoo Cardinal
DIRECTED BY
Miranda de Pencier
It was written by Moira Walley-Beckett (producer/writer on Breaking Bad) and Graham Yost (creator of Justified).
I thought it was pretty good. It sticks to a lot of the typical beats of a sports movie like this, but it is a bit grittier, especially in dealing with the depression, suicide, alcoholism, etc. within this community. If you like sports movies it is worth checking out.
