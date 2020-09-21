Michael Lonsdale(Moonraker) has passed away
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Michael Lonsdale(Moonraker) has passed away
This according to the CNN website.
I would rank him somewhere in the middle as a James Bond villain
Certainly better than Stromberg(previous Bond movie villain) even though Spy Who Loved Me was a better movie.
