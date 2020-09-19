DVD Talk Forum

Blackbird (2020, D: Michell) S: Sarandon, Winslet, Wasikowska, Neil)

09-19-20, 10:40 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,785
Received 23 Likes on 18 Posts
Blackbird (2020, D: Michell) S: Sarandon, Winslet, Wasikowska, Neil)
I watched this tonight. The subject matter is intense and it's quite sad, but I though it was a wonderful film. Great cast and stellar performances all around. Beautifully shot film too.


https://chicago.suntimes.com/movies-...a-rainn-wilson
09-19-20, 10:58 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,225
Likes: 0
Received 341 Likes on 240 Posts
Re: Blackbird (2020, D: Michell) S: Sarandon, Winslet, Wasikowska, Neil)
I watched this last night. Didn’t care for it.
