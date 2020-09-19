Blackbird (2020, D: Michell) S: Sarandon, Winslet, Wasikowska, Neil)
I watched this tonight. The subject matter is intense and it's quite sad, but I though it was a wonderful film. Great cast and stellar performances all around. Beautifully shot film too.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/movies-...a-rainn-wilson
