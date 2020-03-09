Re: David Cronenberg vs John Carpenter. Film by film.

Carpenter is gonna win this but this is cool.



Stereo or Dark Star

Crimes of the Future or Assault on Precinct 13

Shivers or Halloween

Rabid or Someone's Watching Me

Fast Company or Elvis

The Brood or The Fog

Scanners or Escape From New York

Videodrome or The Thing

The Dead Zone or Christine

The Fly or Starman

Dead Ringers or Big Trouble In Little China

Naked Lunch or Prince Of Darkness

M. Butterfly or They Live

Crash or Memoirs of an Invisible Man

eXistenZ or Body Bags

Spider or In The Mouth Of Madness

A History Of Violence or Village of the Damned

Eastern Promises or Escape From L.A

A Dangerous Method or Vampires

Cosmopolis or Ghosts of Mars

Maps to the Stars or The Ward



Those last two were basically toss ups.