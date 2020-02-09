ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
Four and a half years of love and work disappeared today.
As I was going to my car after work, I did a quick check of my Facebook feed and discovered that my entire movie review page, Orbi-Wan Goes To The Movies, was removed because of, well, don’t really know.
I got very generic and non-specific legalese about violating policy and community standards. WHAAAAT?
As you guys know from my repostings here, my review were usually upbeat and positive. I literally have no idea why it was taken down, unless something about posting a picture from any movie was offensive?
Fortunately the majority of my reviews are still on Google Docs, but seriously, my calm is totally harshed this evening.
FB is highly arbitrary and much of the time I think its just bots and algorithms. I abruptly got blocked from linking to my personal writing/cartoons website several months back, which I only did pretty sparingly. Got the same violating Community standards blather. (Considering how tame my page is and how much nutty conspiracy crap there is now on FB thats a bit of a laugh.)
I reported the problem probably a dozen times to no result. I finally decided to contact ad support (I have a tiny fan page which Ive bought one or two boosted posts for). I actually talked via chat to a real life human - very hard to do with FB! - and my site was unblocked in less than a day. But FB sure do NOT make it easy to fix random blockings and the like. Good luck!
I've never been a real big fan of Facebook and your story just reinforces that dislike.
I seriously hope you can get to a live person (like The Antipodean) and find out what the deal is, and hopefully get your page back up. I just hope all of your content wasn't deleted in the process.
Facebook sucks.
Oh no, that sucks! Did you say something bad about Christopher Nolan recently?
I kid, but could be a handful of dweebs mass-reported your page (people do this kind of shit a lot these days...) which can trigger the algorithm into just pulling it without a real human reviewing it. Hopefully you can contact FB and get it sorted out.
Sorry to hear.
I deal with similar Amazon bots daily. They'll shut off listings or basically shut down entire businesses on a whim.
Westworld really overshoots the future of AI.
