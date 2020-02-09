DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone

   
Old 09-02-20, 04:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Orbi-Wan Techno's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Virginia Beach
Posts: 3,052
Received 9 Likes on 6 Posts
ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
Four and a half years of love and work disappeared today.

As I was going to my car after work, I did a quick check of my Facebook feed and discovered that my entire movie review page, Orbi-Wan Goes To The Movies, was removed because of, well, don’t really know.

I got very generic and non-specific legalese about violating policy and community standards. WHAAAAT?

As you guys know from my repostings here, my review were usually upbeat and positive. I literally have no idea why it was taken down, unless something about posting a picture from any movie was offensive?

Fortunately the majority of my reviews are still on Google Docs, but seriously, my calm is totally harshed this evening.
Orbi-Wan Techno is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-02-20, 04:39 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 5,347
Received 35 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
I'm sorry to hear that. I followed your Facebook and enjoyed reading your reviews.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Orbi-Wan Techno (09-02-20)
Old 09-02-20, 04:45 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,184
Received 9 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
FB is highly arbitrary and much of the time I think its just bots and algorithms. I abruptly got blocked from linking to my personal writing/cartoons website several months back, which I only did pretty sparingly. Got the same violating Community standards blather. (Considering how tame my page is and how much nutty conspiracy crap there is now on FB thats a bit of a laugh.)

I reported the problem probably a dozen times to no result. I finally decided to contact ad support (I have a tiny fan page which Ive bought one or two boosted posts for). I actually talked via chat to a real life human - very hard to do with FB! - and my site was unblocked in less than a day. But FB sure do NOT make it easy to fix random blockings and the like. Good luck!
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Orbi-Wan Techno (09-02-20)
Old 09-02-20, 05:07 PM
  #4  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 10,123
Received 37 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
I've never been a real big fan of Facebook and your story just reinforces that dislike.

I seriously hope you can get to a live person (like The Antipodean) and find out what the deal is, and hopefully get your page back up. I just hope all of your content wasn't deleted in the process.

Facebook sucks.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-02-20, 05:13 PM
  #5  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 22,467
Received 187 Likes on 133 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
Oh no, that sucks! Did you say something bad about Christopher Nolan recently?

I kid, but could be a handful of dweebs mass-reported your page (people do this kind of shit a lot these days...) which can trigger the algorithm into just pulling it without a real human reviewing it. Hopefully you can contact FB and get it sorted out.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-02-20, 05:45 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,542
Received 15 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
Damn that sucks.

I really hate that platform. Its long overdue for a mass exodus.

candyrocket786 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-02-20, 06:04 PM
  #7  
Political Exile
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 22,492
Received 27 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone
Sorry to hear.

I deal with similar Amazon bots daily. They'll shut off listings or basically shut down entire businesses on a whim.

Westworld really overshoots the future of AI.
Troy Stiffler is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Men at Work (1990, Directed by Emilio Estevez)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.