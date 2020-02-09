ORBIWAN Goes To The Movies (FB) is gone

Four and a half years of love and work disappeared today.



As I was going to my car after work, I did a quick check of my Facebook feed and discovered that my entire movie review page, Orbi-Wan Goes To The Movies, was removed because of, well, don’t really know.



I got very generic and non-specific legalese about violating policy and community standards. WHAAAAT?



As you guys know from my repostings here, my review were usually upbeat and positive. I literally have no idea why it was taken down, unless something about posting a picture from any movie was offensive?



Fortunately the majority of my reviews are still on Google Docs, but seriously, my calm is totally harshed this evening.

