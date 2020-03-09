Coming Soon: ORBI-WAN BLOGS

COMING SOON:Due to Facebook's recent action concerning my movie review page GOES TO THE MOVIES, and the distinct possibility that it has something to do with the name Orbi-Wan (there is a company called Orbi that sells wi-fi equipment for wide area networks (WAN), my nickname may be treading on a potential revenue stream. Because my other sites, CARBOSAURUS, COSPLAY, CORD, share the same moniker, I think it is just a matter of time until they suffer the same fate. So I am combining them under a single domain name, to be announced soon, once I get the page place holders set up.BTW, thanks to everyone for the outpouring of SUPPORT and LOVE that I received yesterday when I posted news of my beloved page being deleted. It really helped me to know that what I am doing is recognized and appreciated.Thank you again.