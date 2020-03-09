Coming Soon: ORBI-WAN BLOGS
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Coming Soon: ORBI-WAN BLOGS
COMING SOON:
Due to Facebook's recent action concerning my movie review page GOES TO THE MOVIES, and the distinct possibility that it has something to do with the name Orbi-Wan (there is a company called Orbi that sells wi-fi equipment for wide area networks (WAN), my nickname may be treading on a potential revenue stream. Because my other sites, CARBOSAURUS, COSPLAY, CORD, share the same moniker, I think it is just a matter of time until they suffer the same fate. So I am combining them under a single domain name, to be announced soon, once I get the page place holders set up.
BTW, thanks to everyone for the outpouring of SUPPORT and LOVE that I received yesterday when I posted news of my beloved page being deleted. It really helped me to know that what I am doing is recognized and appreciated.
Thank you again.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off