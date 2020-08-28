Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

If anyone here saw 21 Bridges last year, later in the movie, he looked like he lost massive weight compared to earlier in the movie. The movie went through reshoots. He was noticeably thinner. But, I took it as if he lost weight for a role.



I heard African Americans are extremely at high risk for colon cancer. Just sad. And to think he was sick for both Avengers movies and Black Panther.