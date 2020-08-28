DVD Talk Forum

Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

   
08-28-20, 09:13 PM
Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
WTF???

08-28-20, 09:16 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
This is so fucking horrible on so many levels.
08-28-20, 09:16 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Man this is so sad

On Jackie Robinson day too

RIP
08-28-20, 09:18 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Fuck this year
08-28-20, 09:20 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Ugh, this year...

RIP Black Panther.
08-28-20, 09:22 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Sure wasn't expecting to hear this.
08-28-20, 09:25 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Omg!
08-28-20, 09:26 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Fuck! He seemed so healthy. I honestly would have guessed he was in his early 30s.

He had a lot of promise.
08-28-20, 09:27 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Shit, such a good actor. Saw 21 Bridges lately, and Black Panther was my favorite comic character when I was a kid.

Eff off, 2020.
08-28-20, 09:28 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Damn it. RIP.

08-28-20, 09:28 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
I’m fucking shocked. Sad, shocked. Da 5 Bloods, Black Panther, Get on Up. He was fucking on the rise and so good in everything. This totally fucking sux!
08-28-20, 09:29 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Feel sorry for a lot of kids who lost their hero.
08-28-20, 09:29 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Most people didn’t even know he was sick. At least non celebrities.
08-28-20, 09:31 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Its crazy that he was battling colon cancer throughout every single one of his Marvel appearances.
08-28-20, 09:32 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Ugh. I'm done with this year.
08-28-20, 09:32 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
I had no idea he was sick. 4 years battling cancer. Fuck man.
08-28-20, 09:33 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
He looked gaunt in the re-shot finale of "21 Bridges", and perhaps this explains it....
08-28-20, 09:35 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
I am just shocked. He was on the Graham Norton Show this year and looked so happy and healthy. And was a great guest. Very personable. This is so sad.

08-28-20, 09:37 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Wow. Very sad & shocking. He was just getting started, it seemed. I was looking forward to seeing more from him. He'll certainly be greatly missed.
08-28-20, 09:41 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Im just shocked and speechless, with tears rolling down my eyes. What his performance as Black Panther meant for everyone was invaluable. Man, seriously, fuck 2020.
08-28-20, 09:42 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
If anyone here saw 21 Bridges last year, later in the movie, he looked like he lost massive weight compared to earlier in the movie. The movie went through reshoots. He was noticeably thinner. But, I took it as if he lost weight for a role.

I heard African Americans are extremely at high risk for colon cancer. Just sad. And to think he was sick for both Avengers movies and Black Panther.
08-28-20, 09:44 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
He was such a great talent. I am speechless. Didnt even know he was sick. What an immeasurable loss.
08-28-20, 09:45 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Like others, I'm shocked and saddened. He was a fantastic actor.

I hate you 2020.
08-28-20, 09:46 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Crazy. Definitely feels out of nowhere. Had no idea he was sick at all. I have to wonder if the MCU recasts TChalla or if there will be a new Black Panther.
08-28-20, 09:47 PM
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Just saw this on the news. Brutal.

RIP
