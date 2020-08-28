Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Fuck this year
#9
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 43,541
Received 69 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Shit, such a good actor. Saw 21 Bridges lately, and Black Panther was my favorite comic character when I was a kid.
Eff off, 2020.
Eff off, 2020.
#11
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
I’m fucking shocked. Sad, shocked. Da 5 Bloods, Black Panther, Get on Up. He was fucking on the rise and so good in everything. This totally fucking sux!
#18
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
I am just shocked. He was on the Graham Norton Show this year and looked so happy and healthy. And was a great guest. Very personable. This is so sad.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Wow. Very sad & shocking. He was just getting started, it seemed. I was looking forward to seeing more from him. He'll certainly be greatly missed.
#20
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Im just shocked and speechless, with tears rolling down my eyes. What his performance as Black Panther meant for everyone was invaluable. Man, seriously, fuck 2020.
#21
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
If anyone here saw 21 Bridges last year, later in the movie, he looked like he lost massive weight compared to earlier in the movie. The movie went through reshoots. He was noticeably thinner. But, I took it as if he lost weight for a role.
I heard African Americans are extremely at high risk for colon cancer. Just sad. And to think he was sick for both Avengers movies and Black Panther.
I heard African Americans are extremely at high risk for colon cancer. Just sad. And to think he was sick for both Avengers movies and Black Panther.
#22
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,802
Received 18 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
He was such a great talent. I am speechless. Didnt even know he was sick. What an immeasurable loss.
#24
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Crazy. Definitely feels out of nowhere. Had no idea he was sick at all. I have to wonder if the MCU recasts TChalla or if there will be a new Black Panther.
#25
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,889
Received 83 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
Just saw this on the news. Brutal.
RIP
RIP