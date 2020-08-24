DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?

   
Old 08-24-20, 09:05 AM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,475
Received 83 Likes on 75 Posts
What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Feb 2020)...and man did i not like this one. just not funny, terrible action and really nothing i haven't seen before. even though i like the players involved, this just didn't hit for me.

So before the pandemic hit and closed all the theaters, etc, what was the last movie you saw in the theater? (does not include just going back recently, if opened near you)
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:18 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,303
Received 65 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
I think it was Charlie's Angels at the nearby discount theater
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:23 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 48,958
Received 621 Likes on 376 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Onward, at a theater in Anaheim, after three days of Disneyland. Yeah that wasn't the smartest vacation one could take in early March 2020.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:34 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 11,919
Received 41 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
My last trip to a theater was on December 31, 2019 to see Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN at the Angelika Theater in lower Manhattan.
Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:38 AM
  #5  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,475
Received 83 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Onward, at a theater in Anaheim, after three days of Disneyland. Yeah that wasn't the smartest vacation one could take in early March 2020.
was the whole Covid crisis out there yet? i think it started around March, so you probably didn't know then, right?
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:44 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 48,958
Received 621 Likes on 376 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
was the whole Covid crisis out there yet? i think it started around March, so you probably didn't know then, right?
Thanks for the vote of confidence, but no, we knew. Walked around with hand sanitizer, tried not to touch much (there's a Millennium Falcon ride where you press a button over and over again, which really grossed me out), only ate from the Embassy Suite omelet station, not from the buffet. Half measures. Plus mostly happy that the park was so empty on Thursday and Friday - - it got packed with locals on Saturday though and that was a lot more unsettling. We knew, we just didn't take it seriously enough. That vacation was supposed to be spent in Italy and France, but we canceled because it was so bad in Europe and the United States was safer back then. Good times.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-20, 09:50 AM
  #7  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,475
Received 83 Likes on 75 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
ah, well, beginning stages so you couldn't possibly know how it would grow into what it has become. but you aired on the side of caution and don't think anyone got sick in your household, so alls well that ends well...
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Decker (08-24-20)
Old 08-24-20, 10:01 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,689
Received 48 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Sadly it was the Impractical Jokers movie. What a piece of shit.
Toddarino is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.