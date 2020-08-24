What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Feb 2020)...and man did i not like this one. just not funny, terrible action and really nothing i haven't seen before. even though i like the players involved, this just didn't hit for me.



So before the pandemic hit and closed all the theaters, etc, what was the last movie you saw in the theater? (does not include just going back recently, if opened near you)