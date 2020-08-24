What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
What was the last movie you saw in theaters before Covid?
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Feb 2020)...and man did i not like this one. just not funny, terrible action and really nothing i haven't seen before. even though i like the players involved, this just didn't hit for me.
So before the pandemic hit and closed all the theaters, etc, what was the last movie you saw in the theater? (does not include just going back recently, if opened near you)
Onward, at a theater in Anaheim, after three days of Disneyland. Yeah that wasn't the smartest vacation one could take in early March 2020.
My last trip to a theater was on December 31, 2019 to see Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN at the Angelika Theater in lower Manhattan.
ah, well, beginning stages so you couldn't possibly know how it would grow into what it has become. but you aired on the side of caution and don't think anyone got sick in your household, so alls well that ends well...
