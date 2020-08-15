DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Linda Manz dead at 58

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Linda Manz dead at 58

   
Old 08-15-20, 01:35 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,523
Received 65 Likes on 49 Posts
Linda Manz dead at 58
Reading this news was like a punch in the gut. She's in 2 of my 5 favourite films of all-time, Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue. Along with one of my favourite films of the 90's, Gummo. One of the most natural actors to ever grace the screen. RIP.

https://extratv.com/2020/08/14/days-...nz-dead-at-58/
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.