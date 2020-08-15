Linda Manz dead at 58
Reading this news was like a punch in the gut. She's in 2 of my 5 favourite films of all-time, Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue. Along with one of my favourite films of the 90's, Gummo. One of the most natural actors to ever grace the screen. RIP.
https://extratv.com/2020/08/14/days-...nz-dead-at-58/
