Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?

   
Old 08-06-20, 01:44 PM
Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
As a first time viewing experience.
Old 08-06-20, 01:55 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I think I'd choose Alien personally. Although to be fair I havent seen Close Encounters of the Third Kind in ages and hardly remember it (even though I do own the Blu-ray).
Old 08-06-20, 02:04 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien, easily. I was never a big fan of Encounters.
Old 08-06-20, 02:08 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien!
Old 08-06-20, 02:16 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
As long as I'm renting a theater for a night, I might as well make it a double feature.
Old 08-06-20, 02:19 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Close Encounters, easily. It would be awesome to see on the big screen.


I know its not an option in the OP but one of my best theater going experiences ever was watching Independence Day on opening weekend. It would be fun to see it again on the big screen someday.
Old 08-06-20, 02:24 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I'd say Alien because I love that film and am only mezzo-mezzo on Close Encounters. But GodenJCJ is right, Close Encounters is one of the most beautiful films ever shot. Stunning cinematography that would look amazing on the big screen.
Old 08-06-20, 02:26 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
One of our local theaters is renting out their theaters for like $100/2 hour - 2.5 hour block which is a cool, movies or you can just play videogames.

I'd probably go with Close Encounters because I've never actually seen it beginning to end.
Old 08-06-20, 02:38 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
We have a theater thats offering its space for rent for movies or whatever too. Ive considered looking into it.
Old 08-06-20, 02:47 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
My friend runs a local theater in Indiana. He explains to me that the studio demands a payment any time a movie is shown there, whether there is a crowd or not, whether you charge admission or not.
He does point out that you are allowed to "test equipment" though, and he does that A LOT in his free time. I do wonder what the rules are for renting a theater out to the public. I would imagine that you aren't allowed to show your purchased theatrical movies to friends and families.
Old 08-06-20, 02:51 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I would imagine that you aren't allowed to show your purchased theatrical movies to friends and families.
Its been years since Ive read the FBI Warning at the beginning of a movie (Do they even have them on newer releases?) but isnt it just about charging a fee to watch it? I could potentially pay to rent the theater and invite my friends in for free and be able to run the movie, right?
Old 08-06-20, 02:55 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien it is. This theater will allow you to bring a Blu-ray, (and has a scant selection of those to choose from). But they also have 35 mm prints (of which Alien is one), so I wasnt even considering a disc.
Old 08-06-20, 02:55 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Yeah from my understanding of it, the loophole is the viewers have to provide their own material - Bluray, Reels, VHS, etc; since it isn't a public exhibition at that point. Older stuff has different rules.
Old 08-06-20, 03:03 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I have been texting back and forth since GoldenJCJ asked the question. My friend says that the rule for screening applies for all movies and for Blu Rays as well as for film.
He is renting his theater out for $2500/night. That includes all clearances. They have a booker who books the film. They have contracts with all the studios except Disney, so they can't show any Disney films.
Old 08-06-20, 03:59 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
He does point out that you are allowed to "test equipment" though, and he does that A LOT in his free time... I would imagine that you aren't allowed to show your purchased theatrical movies to friends and families.
We did the latter a few times when I was a projectionist. I ran Batman 1989 just for myself, Blacula, Black Dynamite, and Batman Begins/The Dark Knight the week before The Dark Knight Rises with my manager. We also had some Smash Bros. and Halo tournaments on the big screen. I know another projectionist definitely ran Aliens for himself and a few other films. When we made the switch to digital, the pre-show projectors we were using became more automated by corporate, so we had to stop, which sucked.

As for the thread, if the theater was packed, I'd go for the more visually-impressive, crowd-pleasing Close Encounters. If It's just me and a buddy, I'd go for the isolation of Alien. Depending on the auditorium, the seat backs in your peripheral vision might look like eggs.
Old 08-06-20, 04:04 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I have been texting back and forth since GoldenJCJ asked the question. My friend says that the rule for screening applies for all movies and for Blu Rays as well as for film.
He is renting his theater out for $2500/night. That includes all clearances. They have a booker who books the film. They have contracts with all the studios except Disney, so they can't show any Disney films.
Thats interesting. I guess the difference is commercial use (theater) vs. home use? I could understand it a little more if it was a public event but privately renting the theater seems like those restrictions shouldnt apply. Its MY Blu-ray Im bringing in, Im just borrowing the theaters equipment
Old 08-06-20, 04:24 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien belongs to the Fox library. Would it not now be a Disney film?


Old 08-06-20, 04:35 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Close Encounters--not even a contest. I would like to be filled with wonderment than terror.
Old 08-06-20, 04:35 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Coincidentally...

https://drafthouse.com/personal-theater/

Only two locations so far. You pick a movie and a date, and you can have up to 30 people show up. Neat idea... And only $150.
Old 08-06-20, 04:42 PM
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Originally Posted by ddrknghtrtns View Post
Alien belongs to the Fox library. Would it not now be a Disney film?
Good question. I'll ask him that.
