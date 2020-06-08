Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
#2
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I think I'd choose Alien personally. Although to be fair I havent seen Close Encounters of the Third Kind in ages and hardly remember it (even though I do own the Blu-ray).
#3
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien, easily. I was never a big fan of Encounters.
#5
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
As long as I'm renting a theater for a night, I might as well make it a double feature.
#6
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Close Encounters, easily. It would be awesome to see on the big screen.
I know its not an option in the OP but one of my best theater going experiences ever was watching Independence Day on opening weekend. It would be fun to see it again on the big screen someday.
#7
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I'd say Alien because I love that film and am only mezzo-mezzo on Close Encounters. But GodenJCJ is right, Close Encounters is one of the most beautiful films ever shot. Stunning cinematography that would look amazing on the big screen.
#8
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
One of our local theaters is renting out their theaters for like $100/2 hour - 2.5 hour block which is a cool, movies or you can just play videogames.
I'd probably go with Close Encounters because I've never actually seen it beginning to end.
#9
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
We have a theater thats offering its space for rent for movies or whatever too. Ive considered looking into it.
#10
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
My friend runs a local theater in Indiana. He explains to me that the studio demands a payment any time a movie is shown there, whether there is a crowd or not, whether you charge admission or not.
He does point out that you are allowed to "test equipment" though, and he does that A LOT in his free time. I do wonder what the rules are for renting a theater out to the public. I would imagine that you aren't allowed to show your purchased theatrical movies to friends and families.
#11
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
#12
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Alien it is. This theater will allow you to bring a Blu-ray, (and has a scant selection of those to choose from). But they also have 35 mm prints (of which Alien is one), so I wasnt even considering a disc.
#13
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Yeah from my understanding of it, the loophole is the viewers have to provide their own material - Bluray, Reels, VHS, etc; since it isn't a public exhibition at that point. Older stuff has different rules.
#14
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
I have been texting back and forth since GoldenJCJ asked the question. My friend says that the rule for screening applies for all movies and for Blu Rays as well as for film.
He is renting his theater out for $2500/night. That includes all clearances. They have a booker who books the film. They have contracts with all the studios except Disney, so they can't show any Disney films.
#15
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
As for the thread, if the theater was packed, I'd go for the more visually-impressive, crowd-pleasing Close Encounters. If It's just me and a buddy, I'd go for the isolation of Alien. Depending on the auditorium, the seat backs in your peripheral vision might look like eggs.
#16
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
#18
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Close Encounters--not even a contest. I would like to be filled with wonderment than terror.
#19
Re: Say you could rent a theater and see Alien or Close Encounters - what do you choose?
Coincidentally...
https://drafthouse.com/personal-theater/
#20
