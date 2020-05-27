Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
https://deadline.com/2020/05/man-of-...os-1202945025/
No standalone movie, but this Deadline report says he's in talks to come back.
EXCLUSIVE: While there is not a Man of Steel sequel in the works, we’re hearing that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the Warner Bros. DC Universe.
We hear Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us.
Warner Bros. is not developing a Man of Steel sequel, and Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad are in the can, and Superman isn’t expected to make a cameo in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Other projects where Cavill could make a cameo are Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam or Aquaman 2, which are the next productions to be prepped once COVID-19 safety restrictions lift.
When reached, Warner Bros. provided no comment.
Cavill made a surprise appearance on Zach Snyder’s Vero Watch Party for Man of Steel last week. At the end of that session, Snyder announced that his director’s cut of Justice League is heading to HBO Max in 2021. Cavill played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.
Cavill is repped by WME, the Garcia Companies, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.
re: Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
It doesn’t say he coming back. It says “is in talks to reprise his role”. That’s quite a difference.
Re: Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
Give me a cool mil I'll do a Supergirl 10sec cameo.
Who am I kidding, I'll do it for free.
Re: Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
I dont know why its so hard to commit to a true sequel to Man of Steel. Despite mixed feelings on the DCEU I like Cavill as Superman. Interested if he comes back.
Re: Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?
Except he now has a goatee, so WB will have to work around that.
He ain't coming back. He's living large as a Witcher now.
